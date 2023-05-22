Oman Mufti urges Islamic nation to support Palestinian resistance

The Grand Mufti of the Sultanate of Oman, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Hamad Al Khalili, urged the Islamic nation to stand by the Palestinian resistance, especially after it confronted the recent Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip.

Al-Khalili tweeted yesterday that his call was made "in view of the effort and jihad made by the Palestinian resistance in confronting the Zionist attacks, and of the number of martyrs who went on this path, given what it cost them in terms of effort and giving and what they need to treat their wounded and fulfil their needs. 'whatever you spend in good will be paid back to you in full and you shall not be wronged.'"

He added: "We urge the entire Islamic nation to stand by the Palestinian resistance and support them with the wealth that God has bestowed upon them."

On 9 May, the Israeli occupation launched an attack on the Gaza Strip by assassinating three senior leaders of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement.

The Israeli aggression on Gaza continued for five days, during which the Palestinian Ministry of Health documented the death of 33 Palestinians and the injury of 147 others as a result of the violent Israeli air raids.

