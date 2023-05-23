Israel discusses regional options to end challenge of Palestinian resistance in Gaza

Israel is clear that the resistance groups in the Gaza Strip pose an insurmountable military and security challenge. Discussions are now taking place in the occupation state about regional options to overcome this challenge, either by increasing the targeting of Iran or by asking Egypt to shoulder the burden that is growing heavier by the day.

Knowing that the end of another offensive against Gaza means the beginning of preparations for the next one, there is not much that can be done. Gaza is a strategic problem for the occupation, even though it is not the most dangerous threat.

"Israel finds itself obliged to deal with all these challenges simultaneously, without giving equal attention to all of them, and certainly not to the less important issues, especially if they are not urgent," wrote Ehud Eilam, a military historian at Israel Defence magazine. "The Gaza Strip, with all its escalating factors, is waiting, even if there is no other option. In this case, the most serious problem is Iran and its nuclear programme, knowing that dealing with Iran is linked to the Gaza Strip, as there are solutions for it, but they are all problematic."

In his article translated by Arabi21, he added, "Israel wants to replace the rule of Hamas in the Gaza Strip with another Palestinian party, or another Arab side that is more moderate, such as Egypt." Egypt, he said, seems suitable for this position because it has borders with the Gaza Strip, ruled it previously, and the two people maintain close relations. "Cairo also maintains its communications with the leaders of the factions in Gaza, but it is embroiled in its economic problems. The situation In Egypt has become extremely critical recently due to the war in Ukraine and rising poverty rates among its citizens, while it does not want to have responsibility for two million impoverished Palestinians in Gaza."

Eilam pointed out that the Palestinian Authority barely governs the West Bank due to the difficulties and uncertainties regarding the post-Mahmoud Abbas era. "There is an extremely small chance that the PA will be able to control Gaza, while Israel does not wish to occupy the Strip again… All of the problems that Gaza is experiencing make dealing with it from the outside better than inside."

The search is on for a middle-ground solution for the future of Gaza, between radical re-occupation and the continuation of the status quo. "The cost of destroying its military infrastructure will be high, especially if it lasts longer than planned, which is certainly possible," the historian concluded. While the possibility of greater Egyptian intervention in Gaza exposes the Israeli failure to cope with the escalating resistance, an Egyptian role is probably the only viable option for the occupation state to consider.

OPINION: Is the Palestine Resistance rendering Israel supremacy useless?