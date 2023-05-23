Israel mulls halting entry of material to Gaza

Israeli occupation authorities are studying the imposition of a ban on the entry of materials of dual-use to the besieged Gaza Strip under the pretext that they may be used to support the resistance.

According to the Safa news agency, Israeli Public Broadcaster Kan reported Israeli Minister of Settlement and National Missions, Orit Stroke, asking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prevent the entry of material of dual-use to Gaza.

She stated that such materials were banned in 2006 and were allowed to enter the besieged enclave during the government of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennet.

Netanyahu replied: "Such material must not be allowed into Gaza because they are used for military purposes."

He asked his National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi to check which materials are allowed to enter the Gaza Strip including those of alleged dual-use.

This comes just one week after a wide-scale offensive on Gaza that lasted five days and led to the death of 33 Palestinians, including six children and three women, and wounding of over 150 others.

