Morocco minister calls for strengthening trade relations with Spain

The Moroccan Minister Delegate in charge of Investment and Evaluation of Public Policies, Mohcine Jazouli, called for strengthening trade relations with Spain and working to raise the volume of investments between the two countries.

Al-Jazouli said that over the past two decades, the two countries succeeded in doubling their trade five times, and there are opportunities to continue developing investments in the two countries.

Spain has become Morocco's largest trading partner, while Morocco is Spain's second most important partner outside the European Union and number one in Africa, the Moroccan minister pointed out.

In its statement, the ministry reported that the volume of trade between the two countries amounted to more than €18 billion ($19.8 billion) in 2022, and the number of Spanish companies in Morocco exceeded 800.

Spain ranks fifth in terms of foreign investors in Morocco, with investments of €200 million ($220 million) in 2022.

