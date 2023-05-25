Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran unveils new ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 kilometres

May 25, 2023 at 12:47 pm | Published in: Iran, Middle East, News
Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps conduct a military drill with ballistic missiles and unmanned air vehicles at Great Salt Desert, in the middle of the Iranian Plateau, on January 15, 2021 in Iran. [Sepahnews/Handout - Anadolu Agency]
The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that Iran unveiled the fourth generation of its ballistic missile Khoramshahr, naming it Kheibar, which has a range of 2,000 kilometres with a warhead weighing 1,500 kilogrammes.

According to Iranian media, "The Kheibar missile has a range of 2,000 kilometres and a warhead that measures 4 metres in length and weighs 1,500 kilogrammes, making it the heaviest warhead among Iranian missiles."

"The missile is equipped with an advanced engine and is a point-blank missile that does not need guidance in the final stage."

Iranian media also reported that the missile is "equipped with radar evading technology and can pass through the enemy's air defence systems due to its low radar cross-section."

