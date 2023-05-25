Lebanon Druze leader Jumblatt resigns from leading his party

The Lebanese Druze leader, Walid Jumblatt, on Thursday announced his resignation from the leadership of the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) after chairing it around half a century, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the Lebanese state news agency, NNA, Jumblatt, 73, has called a party conference for 25 June to choose his successor.

He called on his party's general secretariat to complete the relevant procedures of the elections process to elect a new successor for the post, it added.

In 1977, Jumblatt became the PSP leader following the assassination of his father, Kamal, during the 15-year Lebanese civil war.

After his father's assassination, he also inherited the leadership of the Druze community in Lebanon, making him one of the most important public figures on the Lebanese political scene.

PSP has a parliamentary bloc, known as the Democratic Gathering bloc, of nine lawmakers headed by his son, Taymur Jumblatt.

Lebanon has been unable to elect a new president since October 2022 to replace former President, Michel Aoun, amid differences among political rivals.

The country has also been without a fully functioning government since May last year, with caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, and his Cabinet having limited powers in their current status.

WATCH: Is this Lebanon's oldest clay-roofed house?