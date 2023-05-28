Football: Al-Ittihad crowned Saudi league champions ahead of Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Al-Ittihad clinched the Saudi Pro League title for the first time since 2009 with a 3-0 win at Al-Feiha on Sunday, eclipsing Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to the accolade, reports Reuters.

A third-minute strike by Ahmed Sharahili and two goals from Romarinho secured victory for Al-Ittihad, who made amends for losing the title on the final day of last season.

The Jeddah club have 69 points, five more than Al-Nassr who drew 1-1 with Al-Ettifaq, with one round left to play. Saturday's result sealed Al-Ittihad their ninth league title.

Sharahili gave the visitors the perfect start, turning in Igor Coronado's free-kick at the far post in the third minute.

Romarinho headed in the second from another Coronado free kick during the first-half stoppage time. The Brazilian scored his second five minutes from the end.

The result handed former Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers coach Nuno Espirito Santo his first top-flight league title.

In Dammam, Ronaldo endured another frustrating outing and was substituted in the second half as Al-Nassr were held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Ettifaq.

Youssoufou Niakate put Al-Ettifaq ahead two minutes before the break, while Brazilian Luiz Gustavo equalised for Al-Nassr in the 56th minute.

Ronaldo will finish his first season in the country empty-handed after joining the club in January.