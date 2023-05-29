Mauritania's ruling party, Insaf, wins parliamentary majority

The ruling Insaf party in Mauritania secured a comfortable majority in the next parliament, winning more than 100 seats, according to the partial results of the second round of the legislative elections, which were held on Saturday.

Insaf won more than 23 seats in the second round in addition to the 80 seats it had already won in the first round.

With at least 103 seats in the next parliament, the party has secured a comfortable and unprecedented parliamentary majority.

The Insaf party surpasses the former ruling party, Union for the Republic Party, which re-established itself in 2022 as the Equity Party, and which achieved 93 parliamentary seats in the previous elections.

