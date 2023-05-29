PA: All Israeli settlements, including Homesh, are illegal

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas said on Monday that all Israeli settlements in Palestine, including Homesh, are illegal.

"All Israeli occupation settlements built on the land of the State of Palestine, including the formerly evacuated Homesh settlement in the north of the West Bank, are illegal," Abbas' official spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said in a statement.

He stressed that "the continuation of the Israeli occupation aggressin will not achieve security or peace for anyone."

Abu Rudeineh added: "The decision to allow the return of settlers to the Homesh settlement outpost, which was evacuated in 2005, is condemned and rejected."

The spokesman pointed out that "all UN resolutions, most notably 2334, stated clearly that all settlements in the Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, violate international law and must be removed."

He stated that "Israel is acting in defiance of the will of the international community, particularly the US administration's recent statements regarding the unacceptable return of settlers to Homesh."

Concluding his remarks, Abu Rudeineh said: "Statements of condemnation and denunciation are no longer sufficient to confront the actions of the extremist right-wing Israeli government."

