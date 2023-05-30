Portuguese / Spanish / English

IAEA resolves nuclear issues with Iran - Iran media

May 30, 2023 at 3:43 pm | Published in: IAEA, International Organisations, Iran, Middle East, News
Iranian President Ebrahim Reisi participates in an exhibition organized by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran on the occasion of the National Nuclear Technology Day at the International Conference Center in Tehran, Iran on April 09, 2022 [Iranian Presidency - Anadolu Agency]
 May 30, 2023 at 3:43 pm

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has resolved nuclear issues with Iran relating to one of three sites being investigated over the presence of uranium particles, Iranian media reported on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

The Agency's alleged case, regarding the findings of uranium particles with 83.7 per cent purity, has also been closed, a source told the semi-official Mehr news agency.

The IAEA is due to issue quarterly reports on Iran this week, ahead of a regular meeting of its 35-nation Board of Governors next week.

