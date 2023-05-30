Official: Iran wants to upgrade Syria's air defence system 

Iranian Brigadier General Hamza Qalandari said his country wants to strengthen the Syrian Army by modernising the country's air defence systems, Iran's Fars News Agency reported yesterday.

In an interview, General Qalandari said although the Syrian government possesses missile defence and air defence capabilities, the "Syrian brothers" will be supported by "upgrading some equipment and tactical changes."

Qalandari said the goal is to contain Israeli attacks.

In addition to Russia, Iran is the most important ally to the Syrian regime President Bashar Al-Assad and has strengthened its political and military relations in the region since the 1990s by supporting Shia militias and forming a group of allies united in resisting Israel.

