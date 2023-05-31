Al-Azhar Sheikh: We will not accept any temporal or spatial division of Al-Aqsa

The Sheikh of Al-Azhar, Dr Ahmed El-Tayeb, said that Al-Aqsa Mosque and its courtyards are fully Islamic, stressing that no temporal or spatial division of the blessed site will be accepted.

El-Tayeb's remarks were made when he received Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh.

"Speaking about this division [of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound] is absurdity, falsification and extension of the Zionist behaviour that is based on falsifying facts, usurping rights and lands, and attempting to change the historical status quo of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian features," he said.

He stressed that Al-Azhar "has taken it upon itself" to expose the crimes of the Zionist occupation against our Palestinian brothers, and we will continue to send messages to this usurping state that Al-Azhar will continue to expose your crimes and will shed light on the suffering of the Palestinian people, no matter how many people are silenced.

He expressed regret and sorrow over the silence witnessed by the Arab and international community towards the Palestinian cause: "Has the time not come to arouse the conscience of Arabs and for them to unite in the face of the daily crimes committed by the Zionists against the Palestinian people?"

The Palestinian Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the great efforts made by the Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar in defending the Palestinian cause and supporting the Palestinian people. He said: "We know the importance of Al-Azhar's voice which is heard around the world, as it is a prestigious structure that forms educational, preaching and religious meanings and values. We are certain that your voice is heard and you feel with your brothers in Palestine. We appreciate your keenness to follow up on the situation in Palestine, and your fair stance that appears on a daily basis towards our Palestinian cause."