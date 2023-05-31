Israel issues stop-work orders for 8 Palestinian homes in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces yesterday issued stop-work orders for eight Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank city of Salfit, Wafa news agency reported.

The Israeli occupation authorities handed the orders to the owners of the houses located in the village of Deir Balut in the west of Salfit.

Palestinian house owners said that all the houses are being built on privately owned Palestinian land.

Stop-work orders were also delivered to other facilities, including seven inhabited homes and farming facilities.

