Sudan: Libya denounces embassy attack in Khartoum 

Libya's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned an attack on its embassy in the Sudanese capital Khartoum yesterday, after the buildings were ransacked and looted.

The ministry said in a statement that "the assault and looting" of the embassy constitutes a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and all laws and customs regulating diplomatic work between countries.

Expressing "deep regret and resentment of such actions," it called on the warring parties in Sudan to renounce violence and fighting, protect diplomatic missions and "resolve problems and differences through dialogue and peaceful means."

Last Thursday, the foreign ministry condemned an attack on the offices of the Libyan military attaché, calling for those behind the "criminal act" to be "identified and prosecuted".

The incident comes days after an armed group ransacked Qatar's embassy, and in the preceding weeks, the embassies of Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye also fell victim to attacks. The assault on Doha's diplomatic mission came a day after a truce was brokered between the warring factions in Sudan at the Arab League Summit held in Saudi Arabia.

The last group of Libyan nationals was evacuated from the country on 13 May, according to the Libyan embassy in Khartoum. A first group of 105 people had been evacuated to Jeddah on 24 April by the Saudi navy from Port Sudan, before being repatriated to Libya by a national airline, according to Africa News.

Despite yesterday's announcement of an extended ceasefire by five days, fighting has persisted between the army of General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

So far the conflict has led to over 1,800 fatalities, according to ACLED, and caused nearly 1.4 million people to flee their homes, including more than 350,000 that have crossed into neighbouring countries.