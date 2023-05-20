Sudan's Arab Summit representative: 'We will pardon the rebels if they put down their arms'

The representative of Sudan at the Arab Summit in Saudi Arabia announced on Friday: "If the forces (Rapid Support Forces) that rebelled against peace lay down their arms, we will pardon them."

During a speech before the Arab Summit in Jeddah, the representative of Sudan Dafa-Allah Al-Haj Yousef added: "We stress that if the rebel forces lay down their arms, we will pardon them. We are not warmongers, but they forced this on us."

He explained: "The circumstances in the country prevented the head of the Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, from participating in the summit. Al-Burhan is among his forces and leading the battle of dignity against the rebellion."

Al-Haj Yousef stressed: "There is no room for questioning the Sudanese army's ability to resolve and end the rebellion. We could have quickly resolved the rebellion, but the RSF used the citizens as human shields."

He stated that the Rapid Support Forces: "Committed crimes against humanity against civilians, did not abide by any humanitarian truces and attacked and assaulted the headquarters of diplomatic missions in Khartoum. We are concerned that the international community has turned a blind eye to the rebel movement's violations."

The Sudanese representative noted: "Sudan trusts the Arab League to stand with it and support it in the reconstruction of the country damaged by the war."

Since 15 April, Sudan has been witnessing violent clashes between the army led by Al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo "Hemedti", in the capital, Khartoum, and several cities in the north and west of the country. This resulted in many deaths and injuries, plunging the country into a severe humanitarian crisis.

