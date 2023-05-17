Efforts underway to improve humanitarian crisis at Egypt-Sudan border crossing

Ongoing fighting between rival factions in Sudan has created a humanitarian crisis on the Egypt-Sudan border, as thousands try to escape the horrors unfolding on the streets of Khartoum.

As people enter Egypt through Argeen, one of two border crossings where people can cross from Sudan, they are in desperate need of water, food and medicine.

"Not many people or organisations have access to the border, so it is incredibly difficult to get needed assistance there," Elena Habersky, a researcher on migration in Egypt, tells MEMO.

"All Egyptian border zones are active military zones by law, so trying to get humanitarian assistance there is incredibly challenging."

In recent weeks, photos and videos from the frontier circulated on social media: Queues of people who have escaped air strikes wait under the scorching sun for paperwork.

Many suffered an arduous journey to get to the crossing, including negotiating RSF checkpoints, armed militia and the threat of abduction.

The price of bus tickets soared and, whilst women can enter Egypt freely, men between 16 and 50 must apply for a visa at the Egyptian embassy or consulate.

READ: 940,000 flee their homes in Sudan

Because the consular office in Wadi Hafla cannot meet the high demand, a visa black market has sprung up in which applicants can pay $400 to jump the queue, Reuters reported at the beginning of this month.

Some family members debate whether to leave male relatives behind and enter Egypt without them, hoping their loved ones will follow soon.

"There have been documented situations at the border that are harrowing," says Habersky. "But from what I can tell when speaking with Sudanese friends and activists, is that the situation at the border has slightly improved over the weeks and is less messy than when people started crossing."

According to the UNHCR, by Sunday, over 88,873 people had crossed the border from Sudan into Egypt, mainly through the Argeen crossing.

Efforts are underway to try and help them settle in Egypt, including by Habersky, who has set up a fundraiser with a small and dedicated group of volunteers to provide food, nutrition, medical supplies and accommodation.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.