Thousands scramble to leave as fighting engulfs Sudan

Thousands of people are scrambling to escape Sudan as violence continues to engulf the country.

More than 420 civilians have been killed and 3,700 injured as Army Chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan's Sudanese Armed Forces and paramilitary Commander Lt. General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo's Rapid Support Forces fight for control of the country on the streets of Khartoum.

The healthcare system is close to collapse and residents trapped in their homes amid gun battles and shelling are running out of food and water. The internet is down, there are power outages and a shortage of fuel.

Thousands of people have made the journey to the Egyptian border where they must negotiate checkpoints, armed militia and face the risk of abduction.

– if you are stopped by anyone at a checkpoint and they ask for anything PLEASE cooperate your life is more important

– stop to buy food and carry plenty of water as there's aren't any shops or restaurants after you leave Khartoum — Noon (@__noon___) April 23, 2023

All routes out of #Khartoum seem to involve passing RSF checkpoints.

Group movement advised and and its best to prepare for questiond.. 😕 High risk of theft for lone travellers and abduction risk for foreign nationals is extremely high.#Sudan #EyesOnSudan https://t.co/Z1a1YAdbSu — Caroline Frampton (@Up_yours_Haftar) April 20, 2023

Wondering how many Sudanese citizens have been left without passports because of foreign embassies evacuating without returning them to people who had recently applied for visas? I've heard of a few examples already. #Sudan #eyesonsudan — Sally Hayden (@sallyhayd) April 25, 2023

My friend, a former IOM worker who worked in v. difficult contexts, just crossed the border to Egypt & reported that crossing the border in itself is a humanitarian crisis w/almost no support from humanitarian agencies.

We're getting sent from a crisis to another crisis. #Sudan — Hamid Khalafallah (@HamidMurtada) April 25, 2023

المعبر وضع غير انساني على الإطلاق

كان الله في عون النسوان الحوامل و الرضع و الاطفال و كبار السن. — نجم السعد (@FuckNISS) April 25, 2023

"The situation at the crossing is inhumane, may God help pregnant women, infants, children and the elderly."

People who have arrived at the border describe queues of buses waiting to cross and a lack of services available for the men, women and children who have been waiting for days. Within days of people leaving, the price of bus tickets had increased ten fold.

Elderly woman passed away at the Sudanese/Egyptian border last night due to lack of insulin. Ambulance arrived 5am this morning, 7 hours later.

توفيت امرأة مسنة ليل امس في الحدود السودانية المصرية بسبب عدم وجود انسلين

طلبوا الاسعاف ووصل صباح اليوم الساعة 5 بعد وفاتها ب 7 ساعات. — Ramey Dawoud | ⲣⲁ̄ⲙⲓ ⲇⲁ̄ⳣⲟⲩⲇ (@RealRameyDawoud) April 26, 2023

My brother, a British citizen, has just been refused entry at the Egyptian border after over 48 hours of traveling in this mayhem – and was not given a reason. Apparently, he is not the only Brit who has been refused entry.@FCDOGovUK @UKinEgypt @YousraElbagir @BSonblast — Shahd (@Shahdddd) April 25, 2023

Thousands of others have headed to Port Sudan where they are waiting to escape across the Red Sea on ferries to Saudi Arabia. Evacuees waiting to board have been told they need an exit stamp from the Sudanese passport services, which are now closed. Thousands are waiting to leave and complain that the instructions for how to do so are unclear.

The scene at the registration spot for the Saudi ferries/ships. Priority given to foreign nationals.

Coupled w the harrowing situ at the Egyptian border, reported mistreatment of Sudanese trying to leave via Ethiopia & the rsf vs saf where do go?

Video fm my brother @haysabun pic.twitter.com/7MIJ5Vd5qz — dalliasd (@dalliasd) April 26, 2023

Here is a🧵 for those considering evacuating from Port Sudan. It's a long journey but possibly the most affordable and best option for our ppl with visa restrictions i.e. men under 50 and non-Sudani African and Arab citizens. I am really tired so pls forgive typos. (1/10+) 🧵 — Nisrin Elamin (@minlayla77) April 26, 2023

One social media user warned people attempting to leave Sudan via its border with Ethiopia that there are over 2,000 people queueing to get a visa from the Ethiopian embassy in Al-Qaradif, a town in the southwest of the country close to the border.

Final words, the trip is tough, there is insecurity on the road on both sides of the border. Be prepared for some who may be trying to take advantage of you and over charge for services. If you decide to take this route, best of luck and bel salama inshallah 8/8 — Nubian Nomad (@nubianomad) April 25, 2023

Others have nowhere to go.

My thoughts are with the tens of thousands #EritreanRefugees in #Sudan many have nowhere to go back to as they would have fled the indefinite national service. — Selam Kidane (@Selkid) April 25, 2023

Or are too scared to leave.

Many people are leaving Khartoum but others are frozen with fear and shock. Trying to convince family members to leave and there's a real paralysis – extremely frustrating but also understandable. — Nesrine Malik (@NesrineMalik) April 23, 2023