Sudan: increased instances of rape lead doctor to post details of measures to take

A Sudanese doctor has written a post on Twitter describing what medication women should take if they are raped, adding that he has been informed of numerous cases of rape at the hands of armed militias during the current fighting in the country.

In the post, Dr. SeMos outlines instructions for women of what to do if they are unable to get hold of the morning after pill, emphasising that it is important to follow the correct timeline when taking the recommended medication.

"These pills stop pregnancies if they are taken up to 120 hours after the event (approximately five days.)"

"Please spread this post so people know how to act quickly because time is the deciding factor in these cases."

"Only today I found out about three cases of rape of our sisters at the hands of the Janjaweed. May God help them cope with what they have endured."

As violence continues to rage in Sudan, stories of women being raped have spread across social media.

In one particularly disturbing case two daughters were raped in front of their mother.

A gynecologist friend tells me that among their medical networks they are being sent messages about rape incidents& requests for emergency contraceptives. One incident she said was a girl asking for help for '2 daughters raped in front of their mother'.#KeepEyesonSudan#Sudan — Nada. (@NadaWanni) May 15, 2023

Refugees and internally displaced women have been targeted: "An increased number of women are exposed to the risk of gender-based violence (GBV) and sexual exploitation and abuse as women and girls are on the move, displaced in temporary shelters and deprived of basic needs," the UN said in an emergency situation report.

Violence against women was already a problem in Sudan with some 3.1 million women and girls exposed to the risks of GBV, a figure that is now likely to rise.

Just 16 per cent of hospitals are working at full capacity with a shortage of water, food, and electricity seriously hampering the provision of adequate medical care.

The healthcare system in the country is close to collapse and there is a shortage of medication.

The UN has said that there is a critical shortage of supplies for the management of rape and dignity kits.

Fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has been ongoing for four weeks with thousands of civilians caught in the crossfire.

Some 940,000 people have fled their homes and been displaced internally and in neighbouring countries.

The death toll has surpassed 600 with 5,000 wounded.

