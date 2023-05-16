Sudanese army air strikes hit East Nile Hospital

The Sudanese Army has carried out air strikes in Khartoum, hitting The East Nile Hospital, according to a statement by the Rapid Support Forces.

The RSF also said that the air strikes "killed and injured dozens of innocent people."

A hospital was bombed. A HOSPITAL.

so you can't even get treated anymore if you need it https://t.co/kcH154ZnfT — dalliasd (@dalliasd) May 15, 2023

A video circulating on Twitter shows the interior has been destroyed, the windows blown out and rubble everywhere.

Residents reported that air strikes and artillery fire intensified across Khartoum early this morning.

In mid-April, Sudan's Doctors Syndicate was already warning that healthcare services were close to collapse in the country.

At that time, a ward at the Khartoum Teaching Hospital and the Al-Shaab Teaching Hospital were both shut down after being damaged by shelling.

Only 16 per cent of hospitals in the capital are now operating at full capacity because of the fighting.

On 20 April the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said that 39 of 59 hospitals in and around Khartoum were no longer operating.

Medical facilities have been shelled, ambulances have been targeted and medical staff are unable to get to work or have fled.

There is a shortage of electricity, water, food and medicine.

Fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces has continued in Sudan for four weeks now, despite a series of temporary ceasefires.

Last Thursday, representatives of the opposing sides signed a declaration of principles in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which required them to protect civilians and end the fighting.

Parties also discussed the potential for a permanent settlement, yet the fighting continues.

Over 936,000 people have left their homes, with some 736,200 displaced internally and 200,000 fleeing for neighbouring countries.

Roughly 60,000 people, mostly women and children, have fled to Chad where they are living in overcrowded camps.

The UN has said that some 16 million people are in need of humanitarian aid. By 5 May, the death toll was higher than 700.

