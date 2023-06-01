Portuguese / Spanish / English

Lebanon tribunal accuses Hezbollah, Amal members of killing UN peacekeeper - source

June 1, 2023
Head of the Hezbollah Executive Council Hashem Safieddine attends a rally to mark the 11th anniversary of the end of the 2006 war with Israel, in the village of Khiam in southern Lebanon on 13 August 2017. [MAHMOUD ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images]
A Lebanese military tribunal has formally accused five members of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement of killing an Irish UNIFIL officer in 2022, a senior Lebanese judicial source told Reuters on Thursday.

Private, Sean Rooney, 23, was killed on 15 December, in the first fatal attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon since 2015.

The judicial source said the military tribunal judge accused the five people of conducting a criminal act that led to Rooney's killing and to the attempted murder of three other soldiers.

One person of the accused five is detained, while four are still at large.

Seven people, including the accused five, were already accused by Lebanon's judiciary in January, but this new accusation identifies them as members of Hezbollah and Amal Movement.

