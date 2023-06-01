Part of Greek god Pan statue unearthed in Istanbul

Turkish archaeologists in Istanbul unearthed a fragment of the statue of Pan, who is known in ancient Greek mythology as the shepherd and the god of herds, authorities said, Anadolu Agency reports.

The part-human-part-goat marble figure shows the Greek god holding a panpipe flute. It was found during the excavation work carried out in the Sarachane Archaeology Park in Istanbul's Fatih district on the European side, said a statement from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

The excavations have been carried out since June 2022 in the Sarachane Archaeology Park, where the St. Polyeuctus Church was previously located.

The 20 cm high and 18 cm wide ancient Pan statue was found from about 2.6 meters below the surface, and its left arm and under-body were broken.

"It is thought that the statue is dated to the Roman period and it will be dated after the necessary expert examination," the statement added.

The word panic is also derived from the name of the Greek god, Pan, who is known for shouting angrily in his nap, causing people to panic and flee.

The Istanbul Archaeology Museums Directorate placed the part of the Pan statue in the museum warehouse for storage, while it awaits further examination.

