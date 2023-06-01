Settlers block entrance to Palestine West Bank village

The Israeli army and settlers closed the entrance to the Palestinian village of Al-Laban Al-Sharqiya in the Nablus governorate, northern West Bank, hindering the movement of residents on Thursday.

A resident of the village, Muhammad Owais, told Anadolu Agency that a number of settlers and occupation soldiers arrived at the entrance of the village with their vehicles, obstructing the movement of people.

Owais pointed out that the settlers performed religious rituals and dances at the village entrance under the Israeli army's protection.

He stated that the settlers usually close the entrance to perform their religious rituals, but: "The main goal is to close the entrance and prevent students from reaching their schools, which are located on the main street between the cities of Nablus and Ramallah."

In past months, the entrance to the village witnessed tension and clashes between activists and the occupation soldiers, disrupting school routines.

Students of Al-Lubban Al-Sharqiya Secondary School for Girls and Al-Sawiya/Al-Lubban are usually subjected to violent and continuous attacks by the Israeli army and settlers.

The two schools are located along a vital joint road used by settlers and Palestinians.

Data from the Israeli human rights movement Peace Now indicates about 666,000 settlers, 145 large settlements and 140 random outposts (unrecognised by the Israeli government) in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

