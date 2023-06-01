Israel army arrests 33 West Bank Palestinians 

The Israeli army has arrested 33 Palestinians, including 23 from the town of Tuqu' in the Bethlehem governorate on Thursday.

In a statement that reached Anadolu Agency, The Palestinian Prisoners Club shared: "The occupation forces have arrested at least 33 citizens since Thursday morning. The arrests are spread over most governorates."

The Israeli authorities have not yet commented on the news of the arrests.

Arrests are usually made by raiding Palestinian homes at night. Detainees are then transferred to temporary detention centres in settlements before being transferred to the main interrogation centres or prisons. Some are released hours or days after interrogation.

