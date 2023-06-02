Palestine: Israel settlers attack graves, burn agricultural lands

Israeli settlers burned land in the northern occupied West Bank town of Qusra, south of Nablus, Quds Press reported.

Settlers set fire to pastoral fields, which resulted in the burning of vast areas of them.

Settlers also smashed gravestones in the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus. The official Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, quoted Ghassan Daghlas, the Palestinian Authority's head of settlement monitoring in the northern West Bank, as saying that settlers "smashed a number of gravestones" in one of the village's cemeteries in the lands near the illegal Homesh settlement.

There has been an increase in the number of Israeli raids across the occupied West Bank this year, particularly in Nablus and Jenin, coupled with violence carried out by illegal settlers who have, at times, even turned against Israeli forces.

