Israeli settlers shoot at Palestinians and burn property

At least 10 Palestinians were injured in an Israeli settlers attack on the village of Jaloud near Nablus. Local activists say dozens of illegal settlers attacked the town, firing rubber-coated steel bullets and setting fire to Palestinian property.
June 1, 2023
