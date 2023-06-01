Palestine prisoners with life terms in Israel jails rises to 558

The number of Palestinian prisoners spending life terms inside Israeli jails has risen to 558, including 42 from occupied Jerusalem, the Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC) announced on Wednesday.

According to the PPC, the longest-serving prisoner from occupied Jerusalem is Samir Abu Nimah, who has been in prison since 1986.

Abdullah Al-Barghouti, from Ramallah, is serving the longest term, sentenced to 67 life terms.

Recently, an Israeli military court sentenced Yousef Asi and Yahya Merei from Salfit to one life term each, in addition to 30 years and a fine of NIS1.5 million.

Asi and Merei were accused of killing an extremist settler from the illegal settlement of Ariel in the occupied West Bank, which violates international law.

On 26 July, 2022, the Israeli occupation demolished the homes of the two prisoners in the city of Qarawat Beni Hassan.

READ: Israel refuses to release longest-serving Palestinian prisoner