Report: 41 violations of Palestinian media freedoms in May

Palestinian Centre for Development and Media Freedoms (MADA) recorded 41 violations of Palestinian media freedoms in May, a report said yesterday.

MADA said that the Israeli occupation committed 37 violations and the Palestinian Authority (PA) committed four.

The report stated that the violations increased by 273 per cent compared to the previous month – April, when 15 violations were recorded.

According to the report, the violations committed in April and May were classified as "dangerous physical threats to the life of journalists or to free journalistic work."

