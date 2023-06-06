Portuguese / Spanish / English

Kuwaitis go to the polls to elect deputies for 3rd time in 3 years

Voters in Kuwait try to break the political deadlock by going to the polls for the 3rd time in as many years. It is the 7th legislative election in just over 10 years, having suffered repeated political crises that have stalled reforms and undermined parliament.
June 6, 2023 at 4:17 pm | Published in: Kuwait, Middle East, Videos & Photo Stories
June 6, 2023 at 4:17 pm

READ: Iraq fund fully recovered from Kuwait

Categories
KuwaitMiddle EastVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments