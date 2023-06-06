Kuwaitis go to the polls to elect deputies for 3rd time in 3 years
Voters in Kuwait try to break the political deadlock by going to the polls for the 3rd time in as many years. It is the 7th legislative election in just over 10 years, having suffered repeated political crises that have stalled reforms and undermined parliament.
