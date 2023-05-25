Iraq fund fully recovered from Kuwait

The Iraqi authorities recovered more than $20 million from Kuwait, after the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) held the amount for more than three decades, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reports.

According to the report, head of the Commission of Integrity (COI), Haider Hanoun, said that the COI recovered more than $20.4 million from the funds of the Iraqi embassy in Kuwait.

These Iraqi funds were held by the NBK, after the severance of relations between Iraq and Kuwait in 1990.

Hanoun said that that the amount has been fully recovered and returned to the State Treasury through the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI).

The relations between Iraq and Kuwait were restored in 2003 following the overthrow of the regime of Saddam Hussein.

