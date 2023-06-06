Netanyahu chooses media advisor who called Biden 'unfit'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed a new media advisor who has described President Joe Biden as "unfit" to lead the United States, Haaretz reported on Monday.

Journalist Gilad Zwick has worked with Israeli Channel 14 TV and Israeli Hayom, which was launched mainly to mobilise media support for Netanyahu. He once tweeted that Biden was "unfit" to rule and said that he was "slowly but surely destroying America."

According to AP, Zwick also has posted tweets suggesting that he supported former US President Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 US election was rigged.

"I don't hold those views today and I will act in a completely professional manner in the prime minister's office," he tweeted following his appointment. Netanyahu's office declined to comment further, said AP.

The Biden administration has voiced unease about Netanyahu's government, made up of far-right ultranationalists who were once on the fringes of Israeli politics and now hold senior positions dealing with the Palestinians and other sensitive issues. Amid this tension, Biden has so far denied Netanyahu the customary invitation to the White House following the Israeli leader's election success late last year.

