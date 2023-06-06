US: We'll let Saudi speak for itself in terms of decision to cut oil production

America's National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, said he was not aware of any prior notice given to the administration regarding Saudi Arabia's decision to cut oil production.

He added that despite Riyadh's decision to reduce oil production by about one million barrels per day, "we're focused on the future. Saudi Arabia is still a strategic partner, has been for eight decades, will be for the next eight decades."

Saudi, he added, did not give any advance notice regarding its decision but added "nor would there need to be."

"That was a unilateral decision by a sovereign state, so I'll let them speak to that," said Kirby, noting, "as I said I think a few weeks ago, there's going to be issues where we don't agree with Saudi Arabia, and we have the kind of relationship that we can express those concerns directly, and we do all — all the time."

"We'll let them speak for their decision to cut production. What we're going to stay focused on is making sure that there's a balance between supply and demand," said Kirby.

Kirby pointed out that "the price of oil was not dramatically affected by this announcement of these additional cuts, and the price of gasoline continues to come down. So, the President is going to stay focused on what's best for the American people, what's best for our economy, and making sure that we're — that we're looking after those needs. And we'll let the Saudi Arabians speak for themselves in terms of this decision to cut."

Members of the OPEC+ alliance agreed on Sunday to implement a voluntary cut in oil production until the end of 2024 instead of the previous date scheduled for the end of 2023.

Saudi Arabia also announced the implementation of a voluntary production cut of one million barrels per day next July, for one month, which can be extended.