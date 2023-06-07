Erdogan to re-submit constitution amendment proposal to parliament

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Tuesday to re-submit a proposal to amend the constitution for parliament to consider, Anadolu has reported.

Erdogan made his comment during a press conference after convening his cabinet for the first time since winning the 28 May presidential election run-off. He stressed that the vision represented by the amendment is based on "stability and trust".

The Turkish leader confirmed during his speech at his inauguration ceremony that the proposal to amend the constitution will strengthen Turkiye's democracy. "It will be a new, free, civil and comprehensive constitution. We will liberate ourselves from the current constitution, which was the fruit of a military coup."

