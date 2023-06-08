Algerian footballer Said Benrahma celebrates Euro Cup win with mum

Algerian international footballer Said Benrahma danced with his mother on the pitch after winning the European Conference Cup with West Ham. Benrahma's mother is now famous among West Ham fans and she attends nearly every game. He scored a penalty in the final as West Ham beat Italian side Fiorentina 2-1 to win their first major trophy in over 40 years.