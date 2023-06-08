Israel to demolish residential facility in northern Jordan Valley

The Israeli occupation authorities yesterday delivered a demolition notice against a residential facility in the northern Jordan Valley in the northeastern occupied West Bank.

A Palestinian Authority official responsible for the issue of Israeli settlements the Tubas governorate, Moataz Bisharat, said that Israeli authorities issued a removal notice for a residential facility that belongs to Youssef Eid Khalil, a Palestinian in Hammamet Al-Maleh, in the northern Jordan Valley, under the pretext that the building is related to an archaeological site.

Last month, the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, a PA government entity, documented that Israeli occupation authorities had issued 72 notices ordering the demolition, halt of construction, or evacuation of Palestinian facilities in the occupied West Bank.

