Israel to demolish residential facility in northern Jordan Valley

June 8, 2023 at 12:22 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A crane demolishes houses belonging to the Palestinian family of Burkan and Al-Tavil in East Jerusalem after the Israeli municipality in Jerusalem has issued a demolition order for the houses, claiming it is "unlicensed" in the Vadi Kadum Neighborhood of Silvan, Jerusalem on June 06, 2023 [Saeed Qaq - Anadolu Agency]
The Israeli occupation authorities yesterday delivered a demolition notice against a residential facility in the northern Jordan Valley in the northeastern occupied West Bank.

A Palestinian Authority official responsible for the issue of Israeli settlements the Tubas governorate, Moataz Bisharat, said that Israeli authorities issued a removal notice for a residential facility that belongs to Youssef Eid Khalil, a Palestinian in Hammamet Al-Maleh, in the northern Jordan Valley, under the pretext that the building is related to an archaeological site.

Last month, the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, a PA government entity, documented that Israeli occupation authorities had issued 72 notices ordering the demolition, halt of construction, or evacuation of Palestinian facilities in the occupied West Bank.

