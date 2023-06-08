US would provide nearly $150m in aid for areas in Syria and Iraq - Blinken

Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said Thursday that the US would provide nearly $150 million in aid for areas in Syria and Iraq that were liberated from the regional extremist group, Daesh, AP reports.

According to the report, Blinken spoke at a ministerial conference hosted by Saudi Arabia on combatting the group, which no longer controls any territory — but whose affiliates still carry out attacks across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

"Poor security and humanitarian conditions. Lack of economic opportunity. These are the fuel for the kind of desperation on which Daesh feeds and recruits," Blinken said, in brief remarks at the opening of the conference

"So we have to stay committed to our stabilisation goals," he added.

The Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh, created in 2014, includes more than 80 countries and continues to coordinate action against the extremist group.

