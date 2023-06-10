Sanuna jambari

Seafood is definitely a polarising food, you either love it or hate it. I personally love it and am always looking for new seafood recipes. The best part about seafood is that it cooks really quickly, making it the perfect mid-week protein, and just a few ingredients make something absolutely delicious.

I was really excited when I found this Yemeni dish, known as sanunat jambari, meaning shrimp stew. It is so easy to make and really flavourful. I like that the ingredients are generally things we already have at home, and really the only thing needed is the shrimp. You could use fresh or frozen shrimp for this dish, they both taste great, you'd just need to cook the frozen one for a minute or two longer than the fresh, otherwise they are pretty much the same.

These Yemeni stews have many variations, as they could be made with chicken, lamb, or fish, and the sauces may differ, but what they all have in common is the fact that they are cooked in traditional soapstone pots that not only cooks the food evenly and gives it a great flavour, but also keeps the food very hot for a long time. It is very hard to get your hands on this type of traditional pot, so feel free to use clay, like mine, cast iron, or just a normal pot if that is all you have available.

Like most Middle Eastern dishes, every family makes their own version of this dish and they each have their own special touches. This recipe is the result of me looking at several versions and making up my own, and I do have to say it's pretty tasty! The key to any dish is the base, and it is important to cook the paste for a few minutes to have a good foundation for the sauce. You want to make sure that you cook each item for a minute or so before adding the next ingredient.

Another important step you don't want to skip is the coal, as it will give you a delicious smoky flavour that goes so well with the other flavours.

This is such a quick and easy recipe and I find that it is great as a main dish, or a delicious accompaniment to a dinner party as a side dish. It doesn't take much time but the depth of flavour makes it seem like you've been slaving away in the kitchen. Once you've cooked the dish, serve it with a side of bread or rice and enjoy the fruit of your (not so hard) labour.

Ingredients

Paste

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp garlic paste

2 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp cayenne powder (or to taste)

2 tsp paprika

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tbsp olive oil

Main dish

2 tbsp olive oil

salt and pepper

1 tbsp chilli paste (or to taste)

1 tbsp tomato paste

½ cup water

1 large tomato, finely chopped

1 medium potato, cubed and boiled

green chillies, finely chopped (optional)

500 g shrimp, cut into bite-size pieces

charcoal

oil

coriander, finely chopped

Instructions

In a food processor or blender, blend together the onion, garlic, spices and olive oil to make a paste. In a pot – clay or cast iron pots are preferred – heat the olive oil and add the paste. Cook together for a minute or two, then add salt and pepper, chilli paste and tomato paste. Cook for another minute. Add the water, followed by the tomato, potato, chillies and shrimp. Mix together well but be gentle so the potato is not mashed. If you feel like it needs a bit more water, add some to get your desired consistency. Bring to a boil and reduce heat. Place an ignited coal in some aluminium foil and place in the pot. Add a bit of oil to the coal and it should start smoking. Cover the pot and leave to cook for about 15 minutes on low heat. Remove the foil. If you would like your stew thicker, leave to cook uncovered for a few minutes until the sauce thickens. If you are happy with the consistency, remove from heat. Pour into a serving bowl and garnish with chopped coriander. Serve with warm bread and enjoy!

MORE RECIPES HERE >>> You've Been Served