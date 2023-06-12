Iran, Qatar Foreign Ministers call for expansion of bilateral ties

Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, on Sunday called for further expansion of bilateral relations, Xinhua News Agency reports.

According to the report, in a phone call, the two foreign ministers discussed bilateral ties, regional developments, and other issues of common concern, according to a statement published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website.

The report says Amir-Abdollahian said the two governments enjoyed "close and friendly" relations, stressing the necessity to further develop their ties.

He also thanked the Qatari government's "positive" role and "constructive" efforts in bilateral, regional and international relations.

The Qatari Foreign Minister, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the friendly relations between the two governments, the report added.

