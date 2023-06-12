Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran, Qatar Foreign Ministers call for expansion of bilateral ties

June 12, 2023 at 7:38 pm | Published in: Iran, Middle East, News, Qatar
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani (L) and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (R) on January 29, 2023 [Iranian Foreign Ministry Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani (L) and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (R) on January 29, 2023 [Iranian Foreign Ministry Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]
 June 12, 2023 at 7:38 pm

Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, on Sunday called for further expansion of bilateral relations, Xinhua News Agency reports.

According to the report, in a phone call, the two foreign ministers discussed bilateral ties, regional developments, and other issues of common concern, according to a statement published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website.

The report says Amir-Abdollahian said the two governments enjoyed "close and friendly" relations, stressing the necessity to further develop their ties.

He also thanked the Qatari government's "positive" role and "constructive" efforts in bilateral, regional and international relations.

The Qatari Foreign Minister, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the friendly relations between the two governments, the report added.

READ: Qatar takes diplomatic back seat as Saudi flexes political muscle

Categories
IranMiddle EastNewsQatar
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments