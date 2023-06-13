Turkiye, Azerbaijan presidents meet in Baku for talks

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today welcomed his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan with an official ceremony in the capital Baku.

Erdogan arrived in Azerbaijan yesterday after his visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as part of his first foreign tour following his 28 May reelection.

The leaders will discuss steps to further advance bilateral relations and cooperation between Turkiye and Azerbaijan and exchange views on regional and international developments. They are also expected to hold a joint news conference.

Erdogan is also due to visit the Air Command Centre of the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

