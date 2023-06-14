Palestine PM calls on EU to prevent entry of Israel settlement goods

Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh yesterday called on the European Union to prevent the entry of goods made in illegal Israeli settlements, Anadolu news agency reported.

This came during a meeting held with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte in Ramallah, according to a statement issued by Shtayyeh's office.

During the meeting, Shtayyeh stressed on the need to move from labelling settlement goods to prevent them from entering EU markets.

In November 2015, the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, agreed to label Israeli settlements to distinguish them from products made in Israel.

The Palestinian prime minister called on Lithuania to recognise the State of Palestine. He also discussed advancing bilateral relations with Lithuania, especially trade, academic exchanges, artificial intelligence, information and communication technology, women's empowerment, waste recycling and combating climate change.

For her part, Simonyte affirmed her country's support for the two-state solution and the peace process, in accordance with United Nations resolutions and international law.

READ: Arab League welcomes European trade union's decision to boycott settlement goods