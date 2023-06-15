Ex-aide to Tunisia president accuses him of spying on army

The former director of Tunisian President Kais Saied's office, Nadia Akacha has accused the president of "spying" on military leaders using the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware and preventing the Coronavirus vaccine from reaching Tunisians.

Okacha made the controversial statements on her verified Twitter account. The tweets come after she was included on the list of those accused of plotting against state security.

A few hours later, Akacha said her Twitter account had been "hacked", it has since been deleted.

The series of tweets and the accusations have sparked controversy in Tunisia, especially among political circles.

Former Member of Parliament, Yassin Al-Ayari, said Akacha's revelations are not new, especially with regard to "the 20,000 Tunisians who died while he [Saied] withheld vaccines, the employment of Egyptian intelligence at the expense of Tunisian military, his relationship with Iran, UAE and others."

Lawyer and political activist Imad Ben Halima wrote that Okacha was an accomplice in all crimes, and her testimony now does not absolve her of responsibility.

