Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister will visit Iran on Saturday - Tasnim

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhanbir (C) in Cape Town, South Africa on June 2, 2023. [BRICS / Handout - Anadolu Agency]
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, will visit Tehran on Saturday, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

He is set to meet with Iranian officials, Tasnim said.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in March, in a deal brokered by China, to end a diplomatic rift and re-establish relations, following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability including in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

Iran officially re-opened its Embassy in Saudi Arabia on 7 June.

