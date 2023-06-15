Tebboune urges acceleration of Algeria BRICS accession process

Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has called for an acceleration of Algeria's accession process to BRICS, a bloc composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, Anadolu Agency reports.

During a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow on Thursday, Tebboune expressed his intentions regarding Algeria's potential membership in BRICS.

He said, once Algeria becomes a member of BRICS, it would facilitate the process of switching to payments "not in dollars, not in Euros".

Tebboune thanked Putin for the military cooperation, saying Russia's support is "crucial" for maintaining Algeria's independence in the current conditions.

"As for the geopolitical situation and relations here, we should touch on the Libyan issue. Libya is a friend to Russia and Algeria, so we always want stability in this country," he noted.

Putin, for his part, acknowledged the significance of Algeria as one of Russia's top three trade partners on the African continent.

The Russian leader expressed his hopes for further expansion of business cooperation between the two nations.

Putin also said that the collaborative efforts between Russia and Algeria within the OPEC+ format contribute to the stabilisation of global energy markets.

