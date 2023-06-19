9 Egyptians arrested and accused of smuggling after Greek boat tragedy

Nine Egyptians have been arrested and accused of taking part in the smuggling of migrants after a boat capsized off the coast of Greece, killing 79 people last week.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has said that it fears hundreds more people have drowned in what was one of the worst and deadliest disasters of this year.

The boat set off from Egypt and then picked up passengers in Libya's Tobruk before capsizing in Greek waters on its way to Italy.

In total there were some 750 passengers, mainly from Egypt, Syria and Pakistan, onboard. Each person paid $4,500.

A German member of parliament told Anadolu that Greek authorities knew that the boat was in their waters, that it was in danger, yet did not initiate a rescue operation.

