Iraq to host 'unannounced' meetings between Egypt and Iran

Iraq will soon host "unannounced" meetings between Iranian and Egyptian officials in an attempt to restore relations between them, the Iraqi Shafaq News has quoted an informed government source as saying.

According to the source, Prime Minister Muhammad Shaya Al-Sudani convinced Egyptian officials during his recent visit to Cairo that Baghdad can play a mediation role with the Iranians. The source noted that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has assured Al-Sudani of his strong support for Iraq's mediation and for the results achieved from previous dialogue between Iranian and Egyptian officials in Baghdad.

Multiple sources have reported previously that representatives from Egypt and Iran have been meeting in Iraq since March. They noted that the talks covered tensions in Yemen, Lebanon and Syria, and the possibility of a meeting between the Egyptian president and his Iranian counterpart, Ibrahim Raisi.

Tensions in the region have since eased after Syria's return to the Arab League, and the prospect of peace between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in Yemen. Moreover, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has welcomed improving diplomatic relations with Egypt.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran put an end to years of estrangement and agreed to restore diplomatic relations under an agreement brokered by China. According to observers, after the normalisation of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, negotiations between Tehran and Cairo are likely to continue more seriously.

