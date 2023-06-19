Saudi Arabia: Al-Nassr FC prepares 'tempting offer' for Moroccan star Ziyech

Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr Football Club is reported to be trying to sign Moroccan star Hakim Ziyech, who plays for Chelsea FC in the English Premier League.

Although Ziyech, 30, has a contract with Chelsea until 2025, the Moroccan international wants to leave. The relationship between the player and the club is said to be poor.

According to sports journalist Ben Jacobs, a correspondent for CBS Sports Golazo, Al-Nassr is preparing an attractive offer to sign Ziyech. Jacobs tweeted that Ziyech is interested in moving to Al-Nassr and that talks between the two parties will take place in London. He added that an annual salary of €30 million is being offered plus bonuses and other financial incentives for the Moroccan star to sign a contract.

The player was close to moving to French club Paris Saint-Germain in January, but the deal fell through at the last minute.

