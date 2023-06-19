Tunisia officer killed in stabbing incident in front of Brazil Embassy

The Tunisian Ministry of Interior announced the death of a security officer guarding the Brazilian Embassy in the Al-Buhaira area of the capital, Tunis.

The incident occurred when the security officer was stabbed by an individual with a sharp weapon during an interrogation regarding the reasons for his presence near the Embassy, according to statements from the head of the Media and Communication Office at the Tunisian Ministry of Interior, Fakher Bouazgaia, to the Tunis Afrique Presse agency.

The Tunisian official clarified that the perpetrator of the stabbing incident resulting in the security officer's death is a 53-year-old university professor with no political affiliations and does not espouse terrorist ideologies.

Bouazgaia affirmed that this was a "criminal act", noting that the assailant's family reported that he has psychological disorders.

The Tunisian Ministry of Interior had previously announced the stabbing of a security officer in front of the Brazilian Embassy in Al-Buhaira, during an interrogation regarding the reasons for his presence near the Embassy.

READ: Tunisia urged to criminalise attacks on armed forces

It was reported that the assailant was apprehended after being shot and wounded in the leg. He was then transported to the hospital pending further investigations.

This incident comes when Tunisia is at the beginning of the summer holiday season, as the country relies on a booming tourism season to confront the significant economic challenges it faces.

Furthermore, the incident occurred amidst increasing pressure on Tunisia from its European and Western partners to make further efforts to address irregular migration and accept the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund to obtain a loan that would help overcome its financial difficulties.