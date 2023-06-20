EU: Israel settlements illegal under international law

The European Union yesterday reiterated that Israeli settlements are illegal under international law, Sama news agency reported.

According to Sama, the spokesperson also said that the Israeli settlements constitute an obstacle to peace and threaten the viability of the two-state solution.

The EU is concerned about the changes adopted by the Israeli government to the settlement planning and management process, the statement added, which will accelerate the planning and approval of settlements, calling on Israel not to proceed with that.

"These unilateral steps contradict the need to ensure calm and defuse tensions on the ground," she said, adding: "The EU continues to support the statements of Aqaba and Sharm el Sheikh, and urges all parties to recommit to de-escalation, and pave the way towards a political horizon."

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Israel to stop and reverse what he described as disturbing decisions regarding settlement activity in the occupied West Bank.

"The Secretary-General reiterates that the settlements are a flagrant violation of international law," Farhan Haq said, adding: "They are a major obstacle to achieving a viable two-state solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace."

He pointed out that "the expansion of these illegal settlements is a major driver of tension and violence and greatly increases humanitarian needs."

