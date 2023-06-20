Hamas: Our people's sacrifices will not be in vain

The sacrifices of the Palestinian people will not be in vain, the Deputy Chief of Hamas' Political Bureau, Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, said yesterday.

In a statement issued following the Israeli raid on Jenin, Al-Arouri said: "We affirm that the sacrifices of our people, including martyrs and wounded, will not be in vain."

"The heroic response that the resistance waged in Jenin and its camp against the Zionist aggression today [Monday] is a clear answer to the enemy's continuous threats against the West Bank."

Al-Arouri also said: "The Zionist occupation must consider any folly that it thinks of committing," referring to any large-scale military offensive in the occupied West Bank and the assassination of resistance leaders.

"We express our pride in the unity of the resistance fighters of all factions in the field of battle with the enemy," he added.

He pointed out that the Palestinian resistance "has warned [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu that harming the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque is playing with fire, and that our people and their valiant resistance will continue to defend Al-Aqsa, regardless of the size of sacrifices."

READ: Israel 'unable to face off' against Palestinian resistance in occupied West Bank