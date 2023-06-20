Liverpool FC legend Gerrard denies move to coach in Saudi league

Liverpool Football Club legend Steven Gerrard has denied rumours that he is to become the head coach of a Saudi professional league club this summer. Gerrard's denial was confirmed by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Recent news reports in Saudi Arabia had suggested that Gerrard would go to the Kingdom to start negotiations to join Al-Ettifaq FC as head coach in time for the start of the next football season.

Romano is an expert on players' transfers in Europe. He quoted Gerrard as saying that, "There's been a lot in the media, a lot of it not true."

Gerrard started his coaching career with Glasgow Rangers FC in Scotland, where he won the Scottish Premier League in 2021, ending Glasgow Celtic's domination. He then became head coach at English Premier League club Aston Villa, only to be sacked after 11 months due to poor results.

