Iran Foreign Minister holds talks with Houthi leader in Oman

Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abollahian, held talks with chief Houthi negotiator, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, in the Omani capital, Muscat, Anadolu Agency reports.

Talks between the two sides covered the latest developments in war-torn Yemen, Iran's state news agency, IRNA, reported.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah television said the meeting was held at the Iranian Embassy in Muscat late Tuesday. It, however, did not provide any details about the content of the talks.

Iran is a main backer of Yemen's Houthi group, which over-ran much of Yemen, including the capital, Sana'a, in 2014.

Amir-Abollahian is currently visiting Oman as part of a Gulf tour that already took him to Qatar, where he held talks with Qatari officials.

Yemen has begun to witness a state of de-escalation in recent months after nine years of fighting amid efforts by the UN to settle the conflict.

This comes amid a thaw in relations between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, a main backer of the Yemeni government against Houthi rebels.

